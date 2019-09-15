Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,425

Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Class Spark Armor Ratchet and Shockwave Out At



Some more new Cyberverse toys have hit Canadian shelves. 2005 Boards member*DesertDog is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Class Spark Armor Ratchet and Shockwave*are out at Canadian Retail. Ratchet & Blizzard Breaker and Shockwave & Solar Shot*were spotted at*Sunridge ToysRus in Calgary. Time to look for some more new Cyberverse toys. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Some more new Cyberverse toys have hit Canadian shelves. 2005 Boards member*DesertDog is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Class Spark Armor Ratchet and Shockwave*are out at Canadian Retail. Ratchet & Blizzard Breaker and Shockwave & Solar Shot*were spotted at*Sunridge ToysRus in Calgary. Time to look for some more new Cyberverse toys. Happy hunting!The post Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 2 Battle Class Spark Armor Ratchet and Shockwave Out At Canadian Retail. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.