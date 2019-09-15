|
TFC Toys S-01 Astaroth (G1 Sinnertwin) Color Prototype
It sure took some time, but we finally can share for you images of the color prototype of*TFC Toys S-01 Astaroth (G1 Sinnertwin), via TFC Toys Weibo account.
Astaroth*is part of Satan, TFC Toys take on G1 Abominus. The design is similar in style to what TFC Toys offered with their Poseidon Combiner (Piranacon), a very modern and stylized rendition of the character. While not cartoon-accurate, we are sure many fans will like this modern and highly stylized design of the classic G1 Terrorcon member. As we can see for the pictures, you can expect a highly articulated figure » Continue Reading.
