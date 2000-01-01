I had previously shared this work on my SHOC FB page when I originally wrote it in June 2020, but FB eliminated its Notes feature about a year ago. So I've posted it to a new digital home on my AO3, so it'll be easy to access again.
Premise: As the Autobots are on the verge of losing Cybertron, Grimlock challenges Shockwave to a duel. Will Shockwave accept, and will a Decepticon experiment affect the outcome?
Link to complete work: https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...full_work=true
Links to each chapter and premises thereof are as follows:
Chapter 1: The Challenge
With the Decepticons on the verge of conquering Cybertron, Grimlock challenges a top Decepticon officer to a duel, allowing an opportunity for a new experiment.
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/86957518
Chapter 2: The Rules
Shockwave accepts Grimlock's challenge to a duel, only if the Dinobots can first defeat a team of experimental Decepticon warriors in a battle game... under Shockwave's rules.
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/87307075
Chapter 3: The Wargames
The Dinobots enter the cage to face five experimental Decepticons in an elaborate battle game, with Grimlock's duel opportunity against Shockwave on the line.
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/87667138
Chapter 4: The Endgame
As the battle game in the Primeval Dungeon nears its conclusion, does Grimlock get the fight he wants... or do the Autobots get to suffer a critical loss?
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/88010074