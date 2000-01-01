Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Fan Fiction "The Primeval Dungeon" - G1 cartoon timeline prose story (four chapters)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:35 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 526
Cool "The Primeval Dungeon" - G1 cartoon timeline prose story (four chapters)
I had previously shared this work on my SHOC FB page when I originally wrote it in June 2020, but FB eliminated its Notes feature about a year ago. So I've posted it to a new digital home on my AO3, so it'll be easy to access again.

Premise: As the Autobots are on the verge of losing Cybertron, Grimlock challenges Shockwave to a duel. Will Shockwave accept, and will a Decepticon experiment affect the outcome?
Link to complete work: https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...full_work=true

Links to each chapter and premises thereof are as follows:

Chapter 1: The Challenge
With the Decepticons on the verge of conquering Cybertron, Grimlock challenges a top Decepticon officer to a duel, allowing an opportunity for a new experiment.
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/86957518

Chapter 2: The Rules
Shockwave accepts Grimlock's challenge to a duel, only if the Dinobots can first defeat a team of experimental Decepticon warriors in a battle game... under Shockwave's rules.
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/87307075

Chapter 3: The Wargames
The Dinobots enter the cage to face five experimental Decepticons in an elaborate battle game, with Grimlock's duel opportunity against Shockwave on the line.
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/87667138

Chapter 4: The Endgame
As the battle game in the Primeval Dungeon nears its conclusion, does Grimlock get the fight he wants... or do the Autobots get to suffer a critical loss?
https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/88010074

__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Mighty Jaxx Hasbro Transformers X Quiccs: Soundwave
Transformers
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Transformers Universe Bumblebee Gold Bumblebee Reveal the Sheild Legends Figure
Transformers
Takara Transformers Animated Megatron TA-06 - MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Birdbrain Near Complete Monstructor
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece - MP-14 Red Alert
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.