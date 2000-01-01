Today, 04:35 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 526 "The Primeval Dungeon" - G1 cartoon timeline prose story (four chapters)



Premise: As the Autobots are on the verge of losing Cybertron, Grimlock challenges Shockwave to a duel. Will Shockwave accept, and will a Decepticon experiment affect the outcome?

Link to complete work:



Links to each chapter and premises thereof are as follows:



Chapter 1: The Challenge

With the Decepticons on the verge of conquering Cybertron, Grimlock challenges a top Decepticon officer to a duel, allowing an opportunity for a new experiment.

https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/86957518



Chapter 2: The Rules

Shockwave accepts Grimlock's challenge to a duel, only if the Dinobots can first defeat a team of experimental Decepticon warriors in a battle game... under Shockwave's rules.

https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/87307075



Chapter 3: The Wargames

The Dinobots enter the cage to face five experimental Decepticons in an elaborate battle game, with Grimlock's duel opportunity against Shockwave on the line.

https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/87667138



Chapter 4: The Endgame

As the battle game in the Primeval Dungeon nears its conclusion, does Grimlock get the fight he wants... or do the Autobots get to suffer a critical loss?

https://archiveofourown.org/works/34...pters/88010074



I had previously shared this work on my SHOC FB page when I originally wrote it in June 2020, but FB eliminated its Notes feature about a year ago. So I've posted it to a new digital home on my AO3, so it'll be easy to access again.



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart

https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________

