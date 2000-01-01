Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFcon Toronto 2018 exclusive MakeToys MTRM-09GII Maestro (G2 Jazz)
TFcon and The Chosen Prime are happy to reveal the TFcon Toronto 2018 show exclusive MTRM-09GII Maestro from Maketoys which will be available to attendees at The Chosen Prime booth at this years show.
The price will be $140 CAD

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, Transformers G1 writer DAVID WISE, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artists ALEX MILNE, NICK ROCHE, JOSH PEREZ and SARA PITRE DUROCHER and MATT MOYLAN.

Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are still on sale.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
