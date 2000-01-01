TFcon
and The Chosen Prime
are happy to reveal the TFcon Toronto 2018 show exclusive MTRM-09GII Maestro from Maketoys which will be available to attendees at The Chosen Prime booth at this years show.
The price will be $140 CAD
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE
voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK
the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE
the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL
the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, Transformers G1 writer DAVID WISE
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
as well as JAMES ROBERTS
the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artists ALEX MILNE
, NICK ROCHE
, JOSH PEREZ
and SARA PITRE DUROCHER
and MATT MOYLAN
.
Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are still on sale
.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.