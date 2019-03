Transformers Bumblebee Movie: Life Size Statue at WonderCon Anaheim and Pier 39

According to the Bumblebee movie’s official social media channels, a life size statue which looks very similar to the one recently featured at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza will soon be touring stateside: Bee is on the move! Look out for the Bumblebee statue at these locations in California and tag your photos with #FindBumblebee We hope that this Bee statue visits far and wide, so if you find it in your area remember to share your photos on the 2005 boards!The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie: Life Size Statue at WonderCon Anaheim and Pier 39 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM