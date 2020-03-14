Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Offices And Branches Worldwide Closed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic


Hasbro offices worldwide, including its Rhode Island office, will be closed at least until April 1st due to COVID-19 Pandemic. At this time, no Hasbro employees have tested positive for COVID-19, company spokeswoman Julie Duffy said in an email to The Providence Journal Friday. We have made this decision in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our employees and the communities in which we operate. Providence Journal also mentions that Hasbro did not disclose any work-from-home strategies unlike other offices in the area. We currently do not know of any contingency or mitigation plans from &#187; Continue Reading.

