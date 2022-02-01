Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:36 PM   #1
savagephil
Cehsostore.com
Anyone ever use this for buying Transformers? If u have is it any good etc. What do you guys think

Today, 07:45 PM   #2
wervenom
Re: Cehsostore.com
Never heard of them
Today, 08:22 PM   #3
MrFancypant5
Re: Cehsostore.com
I think Scam. First, they have more inventory and more in stock items than even bigbadtoystore. Second, I took a look at the About on the website, and they seemed to have cut/paste it from another clothing scam site they are using. I know someone who got scammed by a similar looking clothing site.



https://cehsostore.com/about/


The Best Technology for the best results


Cehsostore store is a unique and growing men’s & women’s fashion brand, making hot new trends affordable for everyone. All our clothing are lovingly designed and made in our factory, using our in-house designs coupled with great fabrics from around the world
Today, 08:23 PM   #4
UsernamePrime
Re: Cehsostore.com
quora review (just 1 review) says scam


scam detector ranks it 64%, which is kinda grey area unknown.


haven't found a single review beyond this so I would stay away from this site
Today, 08:25 PM   #5
cheukgor
Re: Cehsostore.com
never heard of them either, but simply loook at the about page seems to indicate it's a fake store



Most of these "phishing" stores sells all kind of things on discount, but one major red flag is they are usually too lazy to change the about/contact page, so whatever they wrote there doesn't even match what they are selling.

I would say stick with the usual/more reputable store
Today, 08:29 PM   #6
savagephil
Re: Cehsostore.com
Thanks guys I'm not a guy who uses online vendors that often so on my hunt for generations selects seacons, I saw this site had all of them, why I had to ask you guys. Thanks again
