I think Scam. First, they have more inventory and more in stock items than even bigbadtoystore. Second, I took a look at the About on the website, and they seemed to have cut/paste it from another clothing scam site they are using. I know someone who got scammed by a similar looking clothing site.
https://cehsostore.com/about/
The Best Technology for the best results
Cehsostore store is a unique and growing men’s & women’s fashion brand, making hot new trends affordable for everyone. All our clothing are lovingly designed and made in our factory, using our in-house designs coupled with great fabrics from around the world