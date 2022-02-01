MrFancypant5 Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: GTA Posts: 43

https://cehsostore.com/about/





The Best Technology for the best results





I think Scam. First, they have more inventory and more in stock items than even bigbadtoystore. Second, I took a look at the About on the website, and they seemed to have cut/paste it from another clothing scam site they are using. I know someone who got scammed by a similar looking clothing site.

The Best Technology for the best results

Cehsostore store is a unique and growing men's & women's fashion brand, making hot new trends affordable for everyone. All our clothing are lovingly designed and made in our factory, using our in-house designs coupled with great fabrics from around the world