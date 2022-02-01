Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Strika and Termagax
Today, 07:36 PM
#
1
Amandahugnkiss
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 408
Strika and Termagax
I started reading Transformers comic books and saw the names Strika and Termagax. Are these Transformers sold as toys? What do they turn into?
Amandahugnkiss
Today, 08:14 PM
#
2
delrue
Alternator
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 931
Re: Strika and Termagax
Not sure which comic series you are reading but Strika is a character that was introduced in Beast Machines, turns into a 6 wheeled tank thing. There have been a few toys of them.
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Strika_(BM
)
delrue
Today, 08:20 PM
#
3
Amandahugnkiss
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 408
Re: Strika and Termagax
It’s the main Transformers one. What can Termagax turn into?
Amandahugnkiss
