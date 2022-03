Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,863

Note to customizers The heads in the Kotobukiya M.S.G. Mecha Supply #12 Option Head A set are too big to fit on a Dark of the Moon Deluxe Starscream mould. They look like they'd be better-suited to a Voyager-sized figure. Use this information as you will.



You can make a pretty decent Seeker-style head with the set, though.

__________________