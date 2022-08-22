Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Hasbro To Showcase Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts And EarthSpark Content At BLE 202


We previously reported that Hasbro and Paramount will attend this year’s Brand Licensing Europe Expo. We also speculated that there is a chance to see Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts content at the 2022 event. Happily, we can now confirm that Hasbro will indeed showcase*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts at BLE 2022. Speaking to the press, Hasbro had this to say: “Key brands on display will include Transformers, with the new animated kids’ series [EarthSpark], [and] Transformers: Rise of the Beasts due for release in 2023, as well as the first Transformers and My Little Pony hotel coming soon.” &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro To Showcase Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts And EarthSpark Content At BLE 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



