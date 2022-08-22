We previously reported
that Hasbro and Paramount will attend this year’s Brand Licensing Europe Expo. We also speculated that there is a chance to see Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts content at the 2022 event. Happily, we can now confirm that Hasbro will indeed showcase*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts at BLE 2022. Speaking to the press, Hasbro had this to say: “Key brands on display will include Transformers, with the new animated kids’ series [EarthSpark], [and] Transformers: Rise of the Beasts due for release in 2023, as well as the first Transformers and My Little Pony hotel coming soon.” » Continue Reading.
