Like new Megazord - Cheep!
Today, 01:03 AM
#
1
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 83
Like new Megazord - Cheep!
I know this is not a transformer, but it is like one.
Selling a reissued Megazord. Only transformed once.
Asking $69 OBO. If you are interested, PM me and i will send you a shipping quote.
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51072
Slustor
Today, 01:55 AM
#
2
Corvicron
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Burnaby
Posts: 350
Re: Like new Megazord - Cheep!
Pmd
Looking for:
:
KO classics G2 Sideswipe (or any info on how to get one)
Sales Thread
Corvicron
