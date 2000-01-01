Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:06 AM   #1
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 83
MP Grimlock
Selling a like new MP Grimlock.

Comes with Gun and Sword. Only selling it to trim down my collection, great figure.

Asking 100 obo

If you are interested, PM me and i will send you a shipping quote.

