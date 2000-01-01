I'm seriously considering quitting collecting TF's mostly due to higher toy prices, higher gas prices (when toy hunting), bad distribution & shelf & peg-warmers only in stores. I still might pick up that 1 figure from a wave that looks neat but for the most part I'm cutting back a lot. I might even put up an upated sell list soon of the figure's I'm no longer liking in my collection.
I'm collecting other things tho (mostly Hockey cards, Funko PoP's, Blu-ray's/DVD's etc.) to fill the void.
I sure I'm not alone here.