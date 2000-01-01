Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:25 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Considering quitting collecting ....
I'm seriously considering quitting collecting TF's mostly due to higher toy prices, higher gas prices (when toy hunting), bad distribution & shelf & peg-warmers only in stores. I still might pick up that 1 figure from a wave that looks neat but for the most part I'm cutting back a lot. I might even put up an upated sell list soon of the figure's I'm no longer liking in my collection.

I'm collecting other things tho (mostly Hockey cards, Funko PoP's, Blu-ray's/DVD's etc.) to fill the void.

I sure I'm not alone here.
Old Today, 10:36 PM   #2
Supernova
Second star to the right
Re: Considering quitting collecting ....
I'm in a similar boat. I've been doing this for a decade and kinda ran out of gas. The price increases and lack of anything that has really piqued my interest have taken the fun out of it.



I've already updated my sales list, but haven't pushed it out yet. I just need to trim things down to the characters that actually matter to me. I think I would be happier with less.
Old Today, 10:41 PM   #3
optimusb39
Animated
Re: Considering quitting collecting ....
Ive been doing this since the eighties. Finally decided to grow up. Got a few pieces im keeping but im out of the game for the most part.
20 years behind on getting a house... lol
Old Today, 11:06 PM   #4
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Re: Considering quitting collecting ....
I barely shop retail b+m anymore. I think I've been into a TRU once this year buying something?

Online is my way to go, but it is less satisfying of an experience.

Cons are my new fav!
