Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab SL-91/92/93/94 LED Blast Effects For War For Cybertron figures


Third party company Shockwave Lab have showed, via their Weibo account, images and information of their next accessory/upgrade kit:*SL-91/92/93/94 LED Blast Effects For War For Cybertron figures. These are a very nice alternative to display your War For Cybertron figures. Each blast effect is compatible with 5mm/3mm ports and comes with a small LED unit that makes them not just light up but*pulsate in a nice shooting effect. The lights are activated via a magnetic remote control in the shape of an Energon crystal. There will be 4 colors available: yellow, purple, blue and green. Each one sold separately. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-91/92/93/94 LED Blast Effects For War For Cybertron figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



