Super_Megatron
Rumor: Possible Breakdowns Of Upcoming Store Exclusives Transformers


Thanks to some new*reports*on the web and the 2005 Boards, we have*possible*breakdowns*of several next years store exclusives Transformers. This list complements our previous rumored upcoming*Generations Legacy, Studio Series &#038; Generations Selects figures for 2022. As usual*take it with a grain of salt*until we find a proper official confirmation. We wont spoil the fun but we can mention that we have the return of a popular black redeco using his original Japanese name for the first time in the US market. Click on the discussion link below to read all the information in our forums.

The post Rumor: Possible Breakdowns Of Upcoming Store Exclusives Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
