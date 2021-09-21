|
Rumor: Possible Breakdowns Of Upcoming Store Exclusives Transformers
Thanks to some new*reports
*on the web and the 2005 Boards, we have*possible
*breakdowns
*of several next years store exclusives Transformers. This list complements our previous rumored upcoming*Generations Legacy, Studio Series & Generations Selects figures for 2022
. As usual*take it with a grain of salt*until we find a proper official confirmation. We wont spoil the fun but we can mention that we have the return of a popular black redeco using his original Japanese name for the first time in the US market. Click on the discussion link below to read all the information in our forums.
