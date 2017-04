Black Spidey Boy Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2007 Location: Scarborough Posts: 47

Looking for MP-29 Shockwave’s Backpack/Stand I’m looking for MP-29 Shockwave’s backpack/stand.



The one I have has a small crack on the pictured transparent portion. It’s only visible in stand mode, and doesn’t currently affect its function in either stand or backpack mode.



If anyone in the GTA has one in perfect condition they’d like to trade, I can offer $40 + mine for one that’s not broken. Attached Thumbnails

