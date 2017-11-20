Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generation 1 Season 3 soundtrack restoration complete
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,227
Transformers Generation 1 Season 3 soundtrack restoration complete


It’s long been a holy grail for fans of Transformers Generation 1. To be able to have the original soundtrack of our childhood favorite show to listen to, enjoy, and reminisce to all those classic moments to. We’ve been waiting for a long time for an official soundtrack release – one that is promised to be coming, someday, soon, allegedly – but in the meantime, a dedicated group of fans have taken it on themselves to painstakingly restore every single piece of Generation 1’s background music. Three seasons, 98 episodes, hundreds of tracks. Today, that project has reached its completion. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generation 1 Season 3 soundtrack restoration complete appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:46 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,257
Re: Transformers Generation 1 Season 3 soundtrack restoration complete
That is awesome. Assuming you like the music as some don't but I love it
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers PRIME 1st Ed Starscream, Soundwave, Knockout & Megatron complete
Transformers
Transformers PRIME 1st Ed Starscream, Soundwave, Knockout & Megatron complete
Transformers
Warbotron Turbo Ejector 3rd Party Transformer Technobot
Transformers
2009 Transformers Revenge of the Fallen ROTF Supreme Class Devastator ? Complete
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Encore #12 METROPLEX, MISB
Transformers
1985 Transformers Autobot Defense Base Omega Supreme w/ box
Transformers
1984 unopened TRANSFORMER Autobot Commander OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.