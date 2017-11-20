Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,227

Transformers Generation 1 Season 3 soundtrack restoration complete



It’s long been a holy grail for fans of Transformers Generation 1. To be able to have the original soundtrack of our childhood favorite show to listen to, enjoy, and reminisce to all those classic moments to. We’ve been waiting for a long time for an official soundtrack release – one that is promised to be coming, someday, soon, allegedly – but in the meantime, a dedicated group of fans have taken it on themselves to painstakingly restore every single piece of Generation 1’s background music. Three seasons, 98 episodes, hundreds of tracks. Today, that project has reached its completion.



The post







More... It’s long been a holy grail for fans of Transformers Generation 1. To be able to have the original soundtrack of our childhood favorite show to listen to, enjoy, and reminisce to all those classic moments to. We’ve been waiting for a long time for an official soundtrack release – one that is promised to be coming, someday, soon, allegedly – but in the meantime, a dedicated group of fans have taken it on themselves to painstakingly restore every single piece of Generation 1’s background music. Three seasons, 98 episodes, hundreds of tracks. Today, that project has reached its completion. » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Generation 1 Season 3 soundtrack restoration complete appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________