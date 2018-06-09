|
Transformers Golden Lagoon: The Making of Hasbro Pulse?s Exclusive Packaging ? Offici
Hasbro, via their social media channels
, have just posted a “making of” video of the new exclusive packaging of the recently revealed*Takara Tomy Golden Lagoon Transformers
reissues for the US market. These figures are exactly the same that*Takara Tomy released while back in 2018
, but featurig a new exclusive box art. The video shows Optimus Prime and Sounwave drawing process by Hasbro’s senior artist Damasso Sanchez. Great pieces of art for sure. Watch the video below and some key screencaps after the break and then sound off your impressions non the 2005 Board!
Transformers Golden Lagoon: The Making of Hasbro Pulse's Exclusive Packaging – Official Video
