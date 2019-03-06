Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,312
Transformers: Bumblebee To Receive The ReFrame Stamp


Transformers: Bumblebee is among 20 other movie for year 2018 to*receive the ReFrame Stamp,*which recognizes standout, gender-balanced films. The stamp, launched last June, awarded 12 film stamps in 2017. But the groups 2018 study found continued disparities in female representation and women of color, with just 4% of the top 100 films directed by a female (down from 6% a year ago), and 23% written by a female. A total of 37% featured female leads, with only 9% being women of color. Full list of award winners can be found, after the jump. Narrative &#38; Animated Feature Recipients from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee To Receive The ReFrame Stamp appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



