Transformers: Bumblebee is among 20 other movie for year 2018 to*receive the ReFrame Stamp,*which recognizes standout, gender-balanced films. The stamp, launched last June, awarded 12 film stamps in 2017. But the groups 2018 study found continued disparities in female representation and women of color, with just 4% of the top 100 films directed by a female (down from 6% a year ago), and 23% written by a female. A total of 37% featured female leads, with only 9% being women of color. Full list of award winners can be found, after the jump. Narrative & Animated Feature Recipients from the





The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. FREE PARKING For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/