IDW Transformers Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover
*has unveiled the*IDW Transformers Optimus Prime #20 Retailer Incentive Cover*and we are sure it will please many Beast Wars fans. This cover, courtesy of artist Kei Sama, features Beast Wars Megatron and Optimus Primal. Behind them, a menacing eye of the Nemesis in the background. The climax of this story is coming in hot. OPTIMUS PRIME #20* (W) John Barber (A/CA) Kei Zama “The Falling,” Part 5. Optimus Prime has faced defeat before and come back… but he’s never seen anything like this. Beyond life, beyond death-only the wisdom of an old friend can save him. Meanwhile, Victorion » Continue Reading.
