Ages Three and Up Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #225
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Ages Three and Up delivers their latest product updates newsletter. Check out the details below! Bring your family and friends! Our annual Transformers Day event is happening Saturday, August 17, from 1pm-7pm. Meet @marcelomatere and @venksta, autograph sessions, make a deal on select products with our dealer, special deals in store, door prizes and more!   Latest Pre-Orders Fans Hobby – MB-16 Lightning Eagle MP-48 Masterpiece Lio Convoy Diaclone Reboot – DA-43 Waruder Raider Bug Head (Dark Cathode Type) Exclusive Flame Toys – Furai Model 10: Drift Model Kit
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.