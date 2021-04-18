|
Full Set Of G1 Toyfair Catalog Scans Available Online
Courtesy of the*Sunbow and Marvel Productions Script/Storyboard Archive website
, we can share for you some really interesting G1 Transformers material: A full set of G1 Toyfair catalog scans with all the Transformers pages from*1987 to 1990. These pages sure takes us back to the very origin of our beloved transforming toys. Beside Transformers there are other*catalog sections for GI Joe, Jem, Inhumanoids, Visionaries, Air Raiders, Battle Beasts and even Ninja Warriors. You can find all the files here in the*Sunbow and Marvel Productions Script/Storyboard Archive: April 2021 Update
