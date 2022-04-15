Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,135

Micro Machines Transformers Bumblebee Action Playset Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Fc203*for sharing in our boards pictures of his sighting of the new*Micro Machines Transformers Bumblebee action playset at US retail. This Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro transforms into a fortified Autobot garage and* comes with an exclusive Micro Machines Barricade. This fun playset was found at Target in*Houston, Texas. Happy hunting!



