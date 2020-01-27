Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Rumor: Possible Working Title For Transformers Beast Wars Movie & Details


We have quite an interesting rumor to share with your today. Via The Illuminerdy website*we have a possible working title for the Transformers Beast Wars Movie &#38; details about this production. We have known about a Beast Wars movie in the works*that is being developed in parallel to the next Transformers live-action movie (which already has Steven Caple Jr as director). We haven’t had any details about this Beast Wars movie, but according to The Illuminerdy article*this films working title will be:*Transformers: Beast Alliance. There are also some additional details about the story of this movie: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Possible Working Title For Transformers Beast Wars Movie & Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



