down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,732

Transformers Combiner Force Warrior Class Wave 3 Released at Retail. The newest wave of Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Deluxe (also known as Warrior Class) have been released at Canadian retail. Wave 3 consists of:



Bludgeon

Twinferno

Thermador

Power Surge Optimus Prime



These were found at a Walmart in Mississauga.



Found them? Looking for them? Let us know in the Sightings Forum! Attached Thumbnails

__________________