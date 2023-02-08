Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Earthspark 1-Step Flip Changers Wave 2 at US Retail


Earthspark fans! Do you feel your Cyber Sleeves tingling? That’s because we have a new Transformers Earthspark toy sighting at US Retail. 2005 Board member Shark Jumper has shared with us his find of 1-Step Flip Changers Swindle and Soundwave at his local Target. These two kick off the release of Wave 2 of Earthspark toys! Have a sighting of new toys? Make sure to share it in our sightings forum!

The post Earthspark 1-Step Flip Changers Wave 2 at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



