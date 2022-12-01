Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
lifedragon99
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 271
lifedragon99 - Downsizing sales thread.
Looking to downsize and get some funds for the Ghost Haslab.
Prices based on sold ebay listings but I am open to offers, buy multiple things for discounts, and shipping at buyer?s expense.


PICS
https://imgur.com/a/y2vsNHq

Feedback thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=lifedragon99


Transformers

Exclusives
Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime -$200

Beast Wars
Bat Optimus ? Missing swords - $10

Armada
Voyager Thundercracker ? Complete with instuctiosn, minicon, missles, electronics work, comes with batters - $70

Power of the Primes
Deluxe Moonracer ? CIB ? $40
Deluxe Wreck-Gar ? Complete with instructions, no card ? $30
Voyager Inferno ? Complete with instructions, no card - $40
Voyager Starscream ? Complete with instructions, no card - $30

Combiner Wars
Deluxe Skyquake ? Complete with instructions, no card ? $35
Deluxe Firefly ? Complete, no instructions, no card ? $50
Voyager Silver Bolt ? Complete, no instructions, no card - $30
Leader Megatron ? Complete with instructions, no card - $75

Titans Return
Deluxe Transformers Titans Return Quake (MISB) ? 75
Voyager Optimus Prime ? Complete with instructions- $50
Voyager Blitzwing ? Complete with instructions - $50

Generations
Deluxe Darkmount ? Incomplete, missing 1 little gun, instructions - $25
Deluxe Hot Rod ? Challenge at Cybertron 2 pack version ? Complete, no instructions (buy both for instructions) ? $25
Deluxe Cyclonus ? Challenge at Cybertron 2 pack version ? Complete, no instructions (buy both for instructions)? $30
Voyager - Thrilling 30 Sky-Byte - $70
Deluxe Arcee - Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes Version - $30
Voyager Springer - Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes Version - $70
Deluxe Sergeant Kup Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes Version - $55

DotM
Voyager Shockwave ? Complete with instructions - $35

RotF
Deluxe Mudflap ? Complete with instructions - $30
Deluxe Skids ? Complete with instructions - $30
Deluxe Sideswipe ? Complete with instructions - $25
Deluxe Soundwave ? Complete with instructions - $10
Voyager Demolisher ? Complete, no instructions - $20
Scout Dirtboss - Complete, no instructions - $40


AOE
Voyager Nitro Zeus - Complete with instructions - $60


Cyberton
Ultra Class Wing Saber ? Missing Planet Key, some yellowing - $50


Marvel Legends
Elektra ? From 2 pack, complete, broken skirt/loin cloth - $10
Ronin ? From 2 Pack, complete - $20
MCU Skurge ? From 2 Pack, comes with Hela heads - $25

Star Wars

Black Series
The Armorer ? Exclusive Version ? $75

Micro Galaxy Squadron
Hera Syndulla?s A Wing (X2) - $100 each

Power Rangers
Jason David Frank ? Hamilton Comic con Banner signed, says: To Tim ? Make an offer

Final Fantasy/Video Games
Final Fantasy XII Play Arts ? Vaan ? Broken Sword ? CIB - $50
Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Yuffie ? CIB- $100
Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Sephiroth ? CIB - $100
Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Vincent Valentine- CIB - $65
Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Red XIII Cait Sith ? CIB - $200

Nendoroid Riku - CIB - $125
Nendoroid Sora - CIB - $150

Overwatch Ultimates ? Sombra ? MISB ? $20


DC
DC Direct ? Green Lantern Armored ? CIB ? $50
DC Heroclix Blackest Night ? Complete with game mat, cards, and unpunched tokens - $50

Gundam
Mobile Suit in Action ? Force Impulse Gundam - $75
Mobile Suit in Action ? Sword Impulse Gundam - $75

LEGO
Waterstrider ? Ninjago Movie ? 70611 - $65
Stormbringer ? Ninjago ? 70652 - $75
Master Falls ? Ninjago Movie ? 70608 - $40
Captain Phasma ? Star Wars ? Buildable Figure ? 75118 - $20
Samurai VXL ? Ninjago - 70625 - $85
Obi Wan ? Star Wars Buildable Figure ? 75109 - $20
First Bourne ? Ninjago ? 70653 - $85
Dragon Pit ? Ninjago - 70655 - $200

Funko Pops
Iron Spider (Gold) - $30
Sydney Bristow (Alias) - $30
Drogon (Game of Thrones) - $30
Keith (Voltron) - $60
Hunk (Voltron) (top has been cut by box cutter) - $20
Lance (Voltron) - $60
Magic Carpet Ride (Alladin) (Box Damaged) - $70

Books
The Marvel Encyclopedia - $50
The Spider-Man Vault - $60
Spider-man Chronicle - Celebrating 50 Years of Webslinging - $50

Misc
Digimon Adventure DigiCollect Data 1 ? Gomomon - $25
Digimon Adventure DigiCollect Data 1 ? Poyomon and Tokomon - $25
Digimon Adventure DigiCollect Data 1 ? Pitchmon and Pukamon - $25
Digimon Domez ? Biyomonx2, Gatomon, Palmon - $5 each
Kingdom Hearts Domez ? Axel, Jack Skellington - $5 each
DC Bombshells Vnyl Figure ? Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl - $2 each
Re: lifedragon99 - Downsizing sales thread.
reserve
