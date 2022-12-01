Today, 03:34 PM #1 lifedragon99 Machine War Join Date: Jul 2009 Location: Toronto Posts: 271 lifedragon99 - Downsizing sales thread.

Prices based on sold ebay listings but I am open to offers, buy multiple things for discounts, and shipping at buyer?s expense.





PICS

https://imgur.com/a/y2vsNHq



Feedback thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=lifedragon99





Transformers



Exclusives

Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime -$200



Beast Wars

Bat Optimus ? Missing swords - $10



Armada

Voyager Thundercracker ? Complete with instuctiosn, minicon, missles, electronics work, comes with batters - $70



Power of the Primes

Deluxe Moonracer ? CIB ? $40

Deluxe Wreck-Gar ? Complete with instructions, no card ? $30

Voyager Inferno ? Complete with instructions, no card - $40

Voyager Starscream ? Complete with instructions, no card - $30



Combiner Wars

Deluxe Skyquake ? Complete with instructions, no card ? $35

Deluxe Firefly ? Complete, no instructions, no card ? $50

Voyager Silver Bolt ? Complete, no instructions, no card - $30

Leader Megatron ? Complete with instructions, no card - $75



Titans Return

Deluxe Transformers Titans Return Quake (MISB) ? 75

Voyager Optimus Prime ? Complete with instructions- $50

Voyager Blitzwing ? Complete with instructions - $50



Generations

Deluxe Darkmount ? Incomplete, missing 1 little gun, instructions - $25

Deluxe Hot Rod ? Challenge at Cybertron 2 pack version ? Complete, no instructions (buy both for instructions) ? $25

Deluxe Cyclonus ? Challenge at Cybertron 2 pack version ? Complete, no instructions (buy both for instructions)? $30

Voyager - Thrilling 30 Sky-Byte - $70

Deluxe Arcee - Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes Version - $30

Voyager Springer - Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes Version - $70

Deluxe Sergeant Kup Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes Version - $55



DotM

Voyager Shockwave ? Complete with instructions - $35



RotF

Deluxe Mudflap ? Complete with instructions - $30

Deluxe Skids ? Complete with instructions - $30

Deluxe Sideswipe ? Complete with instructions - $25

Deluxe Soundwave ? Complete with instructions - $10

Voyager Demolisher ? Complete, no instructions - $20

Scout Dirtboss - Complete, no instructions - $40





AOE

Voyager Nitro Zeus - Complete with instructions - $60





Cyberton

Ultra Class Wing Saber ? Missing Planet Key, some yellowing - $50





Marvel Legends

Elektra ? From 2 pack, complete, broken skirt/loin cloth - $10

Ronin ? From 2 Pack, complete - $20

MCU Skurge ? From 2 Pack, comes with Hela heads - $25



Star Wars



Black Series

The Armorer ? Exclusive Version ? $75



Micro Galaxy Squadron

Hera Syndulla?s A Wing (X2) - $100 each



Power Rangers

Jason David Frank ? Hamilton Comic con Banner signed, says: To Tim ? Make an offer



Final Fantasy/Video Games

Final Fantasy XII Play Arts ? Vaan ? Broken Sword ? CIB - $50

Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Yuffie ? CIB- $100

Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Sephiroth ? CIB - $100

Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Vincent Valentine- CIB - $65

Final Fantasy VII Play Arts ? Red XIII Cait Sith ? CIB - $200



Nendoroid Riku - CIB - $125

Nendoroid Sora - CIB - $150



Overwatch Ultimates ? Sombra ? MISB ? $20





DC

DC Direct ? Green Lantern Armored ? CIB ? $50

DC Heroclix Blackest Night ? Complete with game mat, cards, and unpunched tokens - $50



Gundam

Mobile Suit in Action ? Force Impulse Gundam - $75

Mobile Suit in Action ? Sword Impulse Gundam - $75



LEGO

Waterstrider ? Ninjago Movie ? 70611 - $65

Stormbringer ? Ninjago ? 70652 - $75

Master Falls ? Ninjago Movie ? 70608 - $40

Captain Phasma ? Star Wars ? Buildable Figure ? 75118 - $20

Samurai VXL ? Ninjago - 70625 - $85

Obi Wan ? Star Wars Buildable Figure ? 75109 - $20

First Bourne ? Ninjago ? 70653 - $85

Dragon Pit ? Ninjago - 70655 - $200



Funko Pops

Iron Spider (Gold) - $30

Sydney Bristow (Alias) - $30

Drogon (Game of Thrones) - $30

Keith (Voltron) - $60

Hunk (Voltron) (top has been cut by box cutter) - $20

Lance (Voltron) - $60

Magic Carpet Ride (Alladin) (Box Damaged) - $70



Books

The Marvel Encyclopedia - $50

The Spider-Man Vault - $60

Spider-man Chronicle - Celebrating 50 Years of Webslinging - $50



Misc

Digimon Adventure DigiCollect Data 1 ? Gomomon - $25

Digimon Adventure DigiCollect Data 1 ? Poyomon and Tokomon - $25

Digimon Adventure DigiCollect Data 1 ? Pitchmon and Pukamon - $25

Digimon Domez ? Biyomonx2, Gatomon, Palmon - $5 each

Kingdom Hearts Domez ? Axel, Jack Skellington - $5 each

