|
Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Dates Confirmed for October 22nd & 23rd
Via the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel
, we now have confirmation that Pulse Con 2021 will be taking place on October 22nd and 23rd – roughly two months from now. Hopefully it’s where we’ll see official reveals for the deluge of product that has been showing up in store listings recently, although it remains to be seen if said product will remain un-leaked until then. Sound off on what you’re hoping to see on the boards!
The post Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Dates Confirmed for October 22nd & 23rd
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca