Who controls most of Iacon, except for The Forge Pyramid? What secret does Sentinel Prime have which could change the fate of Cybertron? Answers await via Comic Crusaders in the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #29, “War World: Titans,” now tagged with an updated PREVIEWSworld in shops date of May 5th. Share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Marcelo Matere (Cover Artist) “War World: Titans”! Sentinel Prime has a secret-something that could change the fate of Cybertron-something that Megatron wants. It’s a » Continue Reading.
