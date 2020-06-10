|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Part 2 English Translatio
Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans
*blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Part 2. We can finally read all the story of this 2-part manga which is also part 9 of the Generations Selects story. God Neptune has finally gathered all the “Star Power”weapons and faced Megatron Omega and Purple Convoy. God Neptune seems to have the upper hand but Blue Big Convoy’s spirit (part of his spark was infused in his Blue Sword) awakens. All the other Warriors Of Light hold God Neptune and White Convoy (in » Continue Reading.
