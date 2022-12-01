|
|
Today, 10:03 AM
|
#1
|
|
mhalliday
Couldn't find a feedback thread so creating one. Purchased an item of interest, great communication, quick payment and pleasant transaction. A+ and would recommend to others. Wouldn't hesitate to do business again.
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:36 AM.