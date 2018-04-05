|
Imaginarium Art G1 Jazz Statue Color Sample
Imaginarium Art, via their Facebook account
, has shared a color sample of their upcoming*G1 Jazz Statue. Jazz is part of the Legacy Of Cybertron line which is bringing statues of iconic G1 characters. As other previous Imaginarium Art products, you can expect a highly detailed design. We can see Jazz jumping from a piece of Cybertronian ground, ready to fire his gun, giving you a sense of movement. The colors shown are still work in progress and refining and extra changes may be done for the final product, but this first color sample looks very impressive so far.* No » Continue Reading.
The post Imaginarium Art G1 Jazz Statue Color Sample
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.