TFW2005 Reviews Netflixs Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom (Some Spoilers)



More... Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy : Kingdom is about to drop on* Netflix in just about a week, July 29th worldwide.* This is the wrap up to the War for Cybetron Trilogy, the finale to Siege and Earthrise.** The Autobots and Decepticons will cross paths with the Maximals and Predacons right in the middle of the Beast Wars, and things will never be the same! TFW2005 was able to check out the entire series a bit early thanks to the Netflix and Hasbro PR teams.* Read on to check out our thoughts, there may be some minor spoilers but we » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005 Reviews Netflix’s Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom (Some Spoilers) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





