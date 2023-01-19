|
Jada Toys Transformers G1 Nemesis Prime 1:24 Scale (Truck) Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Daimao*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sightings of the new*Jada Toys Transformers G1 Nemesis Prime 1:24 at US retail. This the inevitable black redeco of Jada Toys 1:24 die-cast G1 Optimus Prime truck. It was found at*Target in Hampton, Virginia. Happy hunting!
