Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ? New Images Of The Autobot Cars In Cuzco


Thanks to Uchu TV Facebook*we can share for you some new images of the Rise Of The Beasts Autobot cars from the past filming in Cuzco. We have some extra shots of the interior of an Optimus Prime “stunt version” which was used to film the action scenes in Cusco. Additionally, we also have a look at Wheeljack’s interior which seems to be a different van from the one we saw previously, now featuring an Autobot insignia*on the steering wheel and decorated seats. We are now in a long wait until June 9, 2023 for the premiere of*Transformers: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ? New Images Of The Autobot Cars In Cuzco appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline
