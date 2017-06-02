Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Interviews With Mark Wahlberg And Sir Anthony Hopkins From Cinemacon 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,823
Interviews With Mark Wahlberg And Sir Anthony Hopkins From Cinemacon 2017


From accesshollywood.com*we have 2 short but interesting*Interviews With Mark Wahlberg And Sir Anthony Hopkins From Cinemacon 2017. While the interviews are short, the actors give us some hints of the characters they perform and some other details of the movie. It’s good to notice thay both actors like to work with Michael Bay. Here you are some brief descriptions from the site: “At CinemaCon 2017, “Transformers: The Last Knight” star Mark Wahlberg talks with Access Hollywood’s Alex Hudgens about bringing his kids on location while shooting the latest installment of the blockbuster franchise. And, what brought Mark back to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Interviews With Mark Wahlberg And Sir Anthony Hopkins From Cinemacon 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRNS-03 Alicon - Transitional Robot Neural Soldiers
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Beast Wars Metals Mega Class
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
IGear/Fansproject Transformers Lot Brawn Gears Ironhide Ratchet Springer
Transformers
New Transformers Perfect Effect PE-DX03 Warden-Fortress Maximus G1 IDW MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New In Box
Transformers
Transformers MP-09 Rodimus Convoy / Rodimus Prime (MISB)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.