From accesshollywood.com
*we have 2 short but interesting*Interviews With Mark Wahlberg And Sir Anthony Hopkins From Cinemacon 2017. While the interviews are short, the actors give us some hints of the characters they perform and some other details of the movie. It’s good to notice thay both actors like to work with Michael Bay. Here you are some brief descriptions from the site: “At CinemaCon 2017, “Transformers: The Last Knight” star Mark Wahlberg talks with Access Hollywood’s Alex Hudgens about bringing his kids on location while shooting the latest installment of the blockbuster franchise. And, what brought Mark back to » Continue Reading.
The post Interviews With Mark Wahlberg And Sir Anthony Hopkins From Cinemacon 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...