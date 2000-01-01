Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
Metrotitan
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: East Vancouver
Posts: 533
Looking to trade my TR SEALED Fort Max for Metroplex or Trypticon
Like the title says! I know it's a long shot, but I will take open ones! Vancouver area only, shipping would be ridiculous!
