|
Today, 02:13 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Hot Pre-Order Alert ? Bumblebee Movie Studio Series (Cybertron Modes)
Last week we got a deeper dive
into the Studio Series Bumblebee Movie figures, and today they are going live for pre-order around the web.* Deluxe Ratchet, Wheeljack, Brawn and Voyager Soundwave are all ready to go.* Hit our sponsors below to grab your copies.* All are (tentatively) due in February 2022. Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Voyager Soundwave TFSource
, Entertainment Earth
, Big Bad Toy Store
, Robot Kingdom
, The Chosen Prime
, Toy Dojo
, Ages Three and Up
, » Continue Reading.
The post Hot Pre-Order Alert – Bumblebee Movie Studio Series (Cybertron Modes)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|