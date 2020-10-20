Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Universal Beijing Resort Reveals Transformers Metrobase Attractions


Via Collider we have new information and images of the Universal Beijing Resort and its Transformers Metrobase attractions. Universal Beijing Resort plans began back in 2014 to create an ambitious and enormous Chinese theme park.The theme park is divided into seven distinct lands: Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood, and Waterworld. Read on for details about the Transformers land: In Transformers Metrobase, the first entire Transformers land in the world exclusively built in Universal Beijing Resort, guests can choose to become guest agents and fight together with Autobots on thrilling rides like the

The post Universal Beijing Resort Reveals Transformers Metrobase Attractions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
