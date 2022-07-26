Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide Listing Found In Amazon France


Amazon France*brings us an*official listing*of an upcoming*Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide.* We had learned about this figure in 2021 thanks to a hidden Target listing, this is our first*official and active pre-order*for a new*Studio Series 86 Ironhide*which many fans assumed that it would be made to be as close as possible to his cartoon/movie animation model. It is listed for*?47.39*and scheduled for release in October 31, 2022.* We still have no images yet, so it’s still a mystery if this would be a new mold, a retool, or a redeco. Your guess is as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide Listing Found In Amazon France appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide Listing Found In Amazon Fran
This breaking news just immediately devalues that Earthrise Autobot Alliance 2 Pack in the secondary resale markets which as of now has someone asking $52 + $23 in shipping just for the empty box.
