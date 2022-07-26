Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide Listing Found In Amazon France
Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide Listing Found In Amazon France
Amazon France
*brings us an
*official listing
*of an upcoming*Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide.* We had
learned about this figure in 2021 thanks to a hidden Target listing
, this is our first
*official and active pre-order
*for a new*Studio Series 86 Ironhide*which many fans assumed that it would be made to be as close as possible to his cartoon/movie animation model. It is listed for*?47.39*and scheduled for release in October 31, 2022.* We still have no images yet, so it’s still a mystery if this would be a new mold, a retool, or a redeco. Your guess is as
» Continue Reading.
The post
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide Listing Found In Amazon France
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
Super_Megatron
Today, 06:58 PM
#
2
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,240
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Ironhide Listing Found In Amazon France
This breaking news just immediately devalues that Earthrise Autobot Alliance 2 Pack in the secondary resale markets which as of now has someone asking $52 + $23 in shipping just for the empty box.
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.