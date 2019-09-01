Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,358

Transformers Generations Selects Powerdasher Zetar And Nightbird Out At Singapore



Great news for fellow Siege collectors in Singapore! 2005 Boards member*Automorpher*is giving us the heads up of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Powerdasher Zetar And Nightbird*in Singapore. Powerdasher Zetar*(retool of Siege Brunt) and Nightbird (retool of Siege Chromia) were spotted at*Takashimaya stores. Additionally, Siege 35 Anniversary Bluestreak and Siege Springer were also found at the same store. To top it all, several stores are running a special promotion. Spend $30.00 SGD ($20.00 approximately) or more in Transformers products and you will receive a Transformers Anniversary Icon Pin for free. Happy hunting, one and all!



