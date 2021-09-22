Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,184

Well this is a nice surprise – looks like MP-32 Masterpiece Optimus Primal is getting a re-release!* Transformers Rise of the Beasts filming is in full swing bringing the Beast Wars into the Movieverse, Generations is going full on with the Maximals and Predacons, Reissues of the original Beast Wars figures are on shelves, and now one of the best Masterpieces in recent times (IMO) is coming back. MP-32 will be available through US Retailers starting NOW.* Retail is about $140 USD and he’s due to ship in 2022.* Hit our sponsors below to secure your copy! Sponsor Links ->



The post MP-32 Optimus Primal Reissue Announced, Pre-Orders Going Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





