Old Today, 12:00 AM
Super_Megatron
MP-32 Optimus Primal Reissue Announced, Pre-Orders Going Live


Well this is a nice surprise – looks like MP-32 Masterpiece Optimus Primal is getting a re-release!* Transformers Rise of the Beasts filming is in full swing bringing the Beast Wars into the Movieverse, Generations is going full on with the Maximals and Predacons, Reissues of the original Beast Wars figures are on shelves, and now one of the best Masterpieces in recent times (IMO) is coming back. MP-32 will be available through US Retailers starting NOW.* Retail is about $140 USD and he’s due to ship in 2022.* Hit our sponsors below to secure your copy! Sponsor Links -&#62; &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MP-32 Optimus Primal Reissue Announced, Pre-Orders Going Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



