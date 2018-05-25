Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page In-Package Stock Images Of Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:25 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,337
In-Package Stock Images Of Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers


This weekend seems to be all about Transformers: Cyberverse. From Trading Cards to Concept Art to McDonald’s Happy Meal toys, the Evergreen concept designs are in the spotlight. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we are now treated with brand new*In-Package stock images of Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers. With it also comes our first look at the Cyberverse renditions of Autobot Blurr and Decepticon Soundwave, the latter which takes heavy design cues from the aforementioned Evergreen concepts. Nevermore also took time to give us a direct comparison between the packaging of Cyberverse 1-Steps and Robots In &#187; Continue Reading.

The post In-Package Stock Images Of Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime original art for Rocawear shirt by Keron Grant
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Bruticus
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
Superion Maximus 100% Complete Energon Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Bruticus Maximus w/CrossFire (XFire) Add-on Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.