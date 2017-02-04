Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight ? Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,939
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder Revealed


Hasbro has updated their official Instruction Sheet website to include several new sheets for their consumer products. The list includes Transformers. Among the new sheets are few known names such as Titans Return Story Book (which was available since last July via Hasbro Pulse) and several Rescue Bots instructions for recent toys. Power Of The Primes sheet contains character posters of the four finalists of the vote. Additionally, a mysterious new sheet titled as Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder is also listed. Unlike other titles, this one is a completely new instruction sheet previously unheard of. Upon close inspection, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Megatron MP-5 figure
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
transformers galaxy force japan - demolishor GD-09 - MIB TAKARA
Transformers
Transformers Superlink Galvatron Megatron Original SD-07 Energon JAPAN
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club X-over Ninja Force Exclusive Dr. Sidney Biggles-Jones
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club Crossover Ninja Force Exclusive Scarlett
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpeice Optimus Prime Year Of The Horse Platinum Edition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.