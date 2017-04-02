Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Chosen Prime Newsletter 2/4/17
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,939
The Chosen Prime Newsletter 2/4/17
Site sponsor The Chosen Prime have sent through their weekly newsletter. Check out a selection below and read on for the full letter! This week saw several new figures released, including the Takara’s Unite Warriors Megatronia combiner, Takara Diaclone Reboot series Powered Suits A &#38; B and Dia-nauts set, FansProject Lost Exo-Realm Echara and Comera, and re-stocks of Mastermind Creations R-12 CYNICUS and TransFormMission Auto Samurai – CARNAGE. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t listed on the website. Happy shopping! Pre-Orders
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Megatron MP-5 figure
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
transformers galaxy force japan - demolishor GD-09 - MIB TAKARA
Transformers
Transformers Superlink Galvatron Megatron Original SD-07 Energon JAPAN
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club X-over Ninja Force Exclusive Dr. Sidney Biggles-Jones
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club Crossover Ninja Force Exclusive Scarlett
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpeice Optimus Prime Year Of The Horse Platinum Edition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.