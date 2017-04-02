Site sponsor The Chosen Prime have sent through their weekly newsletter. Check out a selection below and read on for the full letter! This week saw several new figures released, including the Takara’s Unite Warriors Megatronia combiner
, Takara Diaclone Reboot series Powered Suits A & B
and Dia-nauts set
, FansProject Lost Exo-Realm Echara
and Comera
, and re-stocks of Mastermind Creations R-12 CYNICUS
and TransFormMission Auto Samurai – CARNAGE
. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t listed on the website. Happy shopping! Pre-Orders