Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods Iron Works Windmill/Radar dish
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:23 PM   #1
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Bluewolf77's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 144
Iron Works Windmill/Radar dish
Hello All as most know I am not a modder and like to stay true to what is put out by the companies but sometime if i find the right parts i will add to a figure and this is what i done this time, I was digging through my junk drawer and came across a junker drop pod from Halo and taking a closer look at the air brake attached to the top of the pod and then it hit me Ironworks windmill/radar dish plus a battle claw in robot mode in place of his hook and a solar array for his base mode and the radar array for his tower mode. What do you all think of the ideas please let me know?
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200312_113817.jpg Views: 9 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 46091   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200312_114747.jpg Views: 11 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 46092   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200312_115307.jpg Views: 6 Size: 95.8 KB ID: 46093   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200312_120027.jpg Views: 6 Size: 97.5 KB ID: 46094   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200312_120038.jpg Views: 12 Size: 94.1 KB ID: 46095  
Bluewolf77 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:41 PM   #2
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,502
Re: Iron Works Windmill/Radar dish
Looka that, simple and clever.
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:58 PM   #3
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Bluewolf77's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 144
Re: Iron Works Windmill/Radar dish
And the colors pretty well match plus as I think about it, it could be used when he is in base mode as a booby trap of sorts.
Bluewolf77 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Encore 19 Reissue complete Laserbeak, Overkill Frenzy Rumble
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 5 & 9 MIB complete lot of 4 Tracks etc
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot DINOBOTS HEADMASTER CHROMEDOME w. STYLER MINIBOTS CASSETTES
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals DEPTH CHARGE Heroic Maximal New In Box
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals RAMPAGE Evil Predacon New In Box
Transformers
Pre Transformers Diaclone DRILL DASHER Complete w. Box
Transformers
Iron Factory Transformers IF EX-24X War Giant Catastrophe Bruticus Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.