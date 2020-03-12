Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 144

Iron Works Windmill/Radar dish Hello All as most know I am not a modder and like to stay true to what is put out by the companies but sometime if i find the right parts i will add to a figure and this is what i done this time, I was digging through my junk drawer and came across a junker drop pod from Halo and taking a closer look at the air brake attached to the top of the pod and then it hit me Ironworks windmill/radar dish plus a battle claw in robot mode in place of his hook and a solar array for his base mode and the radar array for his tower mode. What do you all think of the ideas please let me know? Attached Thumbnails





