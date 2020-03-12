|
Threezero Shipping Delay ? Transformers Products Pushed Back
Threezero, via their official*Facebook
*and*Twitter
*accounts have announced a shipping delay for several of their products due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. Some items will not be able to ship according to the original schedule, affecting the following Transformers licensed products: * Transformers: Bumblebee DLX Nemesis Optimus Prime* The original shipment time was Q1 2020, and it is now postponed to June 2020. * Transformers: Bumblebee Premium Bumblebee* The original shipment time was Q1 2020, and it is now postponed to June 2020. If you ordered any of these two items, please » Continue Reading.
