KBB MP-10V Nemesis I saw on TF-Direct that KBB (Kubianbao) has released MP-10 V Nemesis Prime. Just last year they released MP-10V and MP-10 White (Ultra Magnus). If they are doing the whole MP line, what size Soundwave, Shockwave, the Seekers, the Carbots be? Will they all be Voyager size? I can't see Prowl being the same size as MP-10. __________________

Die Autobots!