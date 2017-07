TFW2005 SDCC IDW Revolution Box Set Gallery

San Diego Comic Con has come and gone and today we begin our looks at some of the exclusives from the show.* One of the last to be revealed and biggest sets this year was the IDW Revolution box set.* Featuring figures representing many of the Hasbro-verse properties seen in the books, we got a mix of Transformers, G.I. Joe, MASK, Visionaries, Micronauts, Action Man and ROM.* The 3.75 figures all use G.I. Joe modern era base bodies with some having additional molding applied.* Roadblock was a previously unreleased figure that Renegades fans will dig.* The Micronauts get mini static