|
Transformers Optimus Prime #10 Incentive and Sub Covers
Thanks to Previews World we have a look at more covers for Transformers Optimus Prime #10.* This time it’s the Incentive cover and Subscription Cover C. JUN170459 (W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama, Livio Ramondelli (CA) Andrew MacLean THE RETURN OF GALVATRON THE BARBARIAN! When Optimus Prime of Alpha Trion, the ancient sage reveals a tale of Cybertron’s earliest days, when the original Thirteen Primes united the world. Optimus Prime meets with Alpha Trion, the ancient sage, who reveals a tale of Cybertron’s earliest days, when the original Thirteen Primes united the world. Bullet points: **** Leads directly into this » Continue Reading.
